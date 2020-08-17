More than 70 Sindhi nationalists quit parties

SUKKUR: More than 70 members of Sindhi nationalist parties, including Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM-Bashir), Jeay Sindh Tehreek, Jeay Sindh Students Federation (JSSF), Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM) and Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) have left their parties and nationalist politics on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day to express solidarity with the country and Kashmir. The workers jointly announced that they have given up nationalist politics and would join the mainstream parties to work for the betterment of the country. President JSQM district Khairpur Liaqat Ali, Zahid Hussain, Ayaz Junejo, Shaman Jagirani, Mazhar Lashari, Dodo Mumdani, Manzoor Dharejo, Nabi Bux, Nazeer Shaikh, Barkat Samo, Naeem Ansari, Amjad Gopang, Mansoor Ansari, Nadir Gopang and others have announced to leave their parties. They said there is no scope for nationalist politics and groups in Sindh, adding that their respective leaderships had failed to protect and support them during the prevailing conditions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The defiant workers also chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan and Kashmir as well as in favour of Pakistan Army.