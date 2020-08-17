close
Mon Aug 17, 2020
Woman killed, husband, son injured in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman died while her husband and a son sustained injuries in an accident at Gojra on Sunday. Reportedly, Naik Ahmad of Chak 299/JB, his wife Sughran Bibi and son Muhammad Abdullah were on their way to Gojra on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit them near Gojra Government Commerce College. As a result, all three were wounded critically. They were rushed to a hospital where Sughran Bibi succumbed to injuries.

