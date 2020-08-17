Eight outlaws held, narcotics seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Police have arrested eight outlaws and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police sources said here on Sunday that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight accused and recovered 53 litres liquor, three pistols, two guns, two Kalashnikovs and 150 bullets from them.