Mon Aug 17, 2020
August 17, 2020

Eight outlaws held, narcotics seized

National

 
August 17, 2020

SARGODHA: Police have arrested eight outlaws and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police sources said here on Sunday that during ongoing drive against criminals and drug pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight accused and recovered 53 litres liquor, three pistols, two guns, two Kalashnikovs and 150 bullets from them.

