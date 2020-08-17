close
Mon Aug 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2020

Tribal Malik's son shot dead in Mohmand

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2020

GHALLANAI: A youth was killed and two others sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen attacked a known tribal malik or chieftain in Pandyalai tehsil in Mohmand district on Sunday. Locals said that Malik Itibar Gul, a resident of Shahd Banda in Pandyalai tehsil, his son Abid Khan and two others named Zahoor Khan and Mansoor Khan were on their way when unidentified assailants targetted them with sophisticated weapons at Haider Kor area. As a result, Abid Khan was killed on the spot while Zahoor Khan and Mansoor Khan sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghallani. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

