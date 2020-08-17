Man killed by dacoits

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: A man was shot dead on resistance at Chak 115/DNB on Sunday. Reportedly, eight dacoits entered a house and started collecting cash and other valuables. In the meantime, Allah Rakha who was the neighbour of the victim family rushed to their house for rescue. On seeing him, the dacoits shot him dead.