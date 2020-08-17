close
Man killed by dacoits

BAHAWALPUR: A man was shot dead on resistance at Chak 115/DNB on Sunday. Reportedly, eight dacoits entered a house and started collecting cash and other valuables. In the meantime, Allah Rakha who was the neighbour of the victim family rushed to their house for rescue. On seeing him, the dacoits shot him dead.

