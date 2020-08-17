‘Poets, writers played important role in Pakistan Movement’

ISLAMABAD: Poets and writers have played very important role in Pakistan movement, said the speakers at the “Almi Urdu Musahira" organised by National Language Promotion Department Islamabad in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Since independence, the Pakistan’s history is full of stories about difficulties and challenges faced by the country but there is another rich history of culture and tradition, which has been created by writers and poets, and they are doing the same today.

Poets from all over the word have participated and expressed their love for their motherland in the Mushaira. These views have been expressed by eminent poet Iftikhar Arif. Dr. Rashid Hameed, Director General, National Language Promotion Department thanked all the poets and said that despite time differences, poets from all over the world participated and recited the poetry filled with love for their motherland. Drama writer and poet Amjid Islam Amid and poet Muhammad Azhar-ul-Haq were the special guests on the occasion. Arif Naqvi(Germany), Dr. Riaz Majeed, Anwar Shaoor, Jaleel Aali, Ashfaq Hussain (Canada), Yasmeen Hameed, Ali Akber Abbas, Naseem Syed (Canada), Hassan Abbas Raza, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Humaira Rehman (America), Qamar Raza Shehzad, Rahat Sarhadi, Ishrat Afreen (America), Rashid Litif (U.K), Mohsin Shkeel, Maqsood Wafa, Nasira Zubairi, Ghazanfar Hashmi (America) and Ahsaan Shah recited their poetry at the special event. Mehboob Zaffar moderated the event.