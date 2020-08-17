Urs of Baba Farid begins

PAKPATTAN: The 778th Urs celebrations of Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) started here on Sunday. The shrine’s caretaker Dewan Modood Masood Chishti opened the Urs celebrations.

The Urs began with special prayers for the safety and security of the country, end to the COVID-19 and for independence of Indian occupied Kashmir. It was decided that devotees from other cities would not be encouraged to attend the Urs due to coronavirus.

It was also decided that the Bahishti Darwaza of the shrine would be opened only for two nights instead of traditional five nights. The police department had made special arrangements to provide foolproof security during the Urs celebrations.