Protesters demand SC to take notice of illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Journalists and workers of The Jang, The News, and Geo in their ongoing protest campaign Sunday against the illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the NAB appealed to the Supreme Court to take notice of this detention.

The speakers at the protest demanded the apex court to take a notice of this delay in justice against an innocent man who has been detained by the NAB for the last five months without any case against him. The protesters called the government shameless and demanded to free Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman if it had an iota of shame.

Senior journalist Zaheer Anjum said the case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is very weak. He termed it outright harassment and blackmailing. The News senior correspondent Shahab Ansari appealed to the Supreme Court to view this injustice in the light of the set rules and laws of the land and take personal notice of this illegal confinement as well as this great injustice against the editor-in-chief. Sher Ali Khalti said Prime Minister Imran Khan is working against democracy which will bring his fall.

Munawar Hussain, Awais Qarni, Khizar Hayat Gondal, Wahab Khanzada, Muhammad Farooq, Abbas, Wajid, Majid, Afzal Abbas Shah, Aziz Sheikh, Muhammad Ali, Ziaur Rehman, Muhammad Shahid were among the protesters. They shouted slogans against the NAB, Imran Khan and the NAB-Niazi nexus and demanded release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

IN Peshawar, the journalist community on Sunday continued the protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release without further delay.

The protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans. They condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who headed the largest media group of the country. Among the speakers were Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Ihtesham Toru, Qaisar Khan, Gulzar Khan, and others.

They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman represented a credible media group of the country but had been under detention since March 12 on false charges. The speakers said the government was targeting and punishing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the Jang Group for not toeing the official line. They said the arrest of the Jang Group chief was illegal and unconstitutional as had been clearly stated by the legal experts.

The speakers said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were jointly pressuring and victimize opponents and the independent media. They said the NAB never acted against those involved in big financial scandals, including Bus Rapid Transit, Malam Jabba, Billion Tsunami Tree and those of sugar and flour but always showed selectivity in its actions. The speakers requested the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.