APC drama flopped before being staged, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have no agenda and regretfully added that opposition leaders made a futile attempt of doing political point scoring on a national challenge like COVID-19 pandemic.

Usman Buzdar commended that successful strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan resulted in impeding the spread of the virus. He acknowledged that effective steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the eradication of corona pandemic were also appreciated at the international level. He condemned that those doing negative politics on corona pandemic should shun the politics of anarchy and chaos.

The chief minister deplored that opposition leaders had nothing to do with the people's problems adding that people were fully aware that such political parties ruined the national economy. He maintained that such discarded elements were baffled to see the country moving in the right direction. He underscored that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government has laid the foundation of bringing change in the country. He pledged that the government would do every positive work in order to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Usman Buzdar remarked that the drama of holding APC had flopped before being staged. He regretted that opposition leaders floated the idea of holding APC merely for the sake of safeguarding their vested interests. The chief minister outlined that those planning to dampen the journey of Pakistan treading on the path of progress and prosperity should patiently wait for three more years.

The chief minister denounced that opposition parties were making failed attempt to save the money they accumulated through loot and plunder. Usman Buzdar highlighted that those elements had been rejected by the masses neither achieved anything earlier nor would be able to accomplish presently. He emphasised that the 220 million people of Pakistan fully reposed their trust in the transparent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Usman Buzdar complimented that Prime Minister Imran Khan was bravely confronting and combating internal as well as external challenges being faced by Pakistan. He stressed that the PTI government was adhering to its noble mission of rendering service to the masses along with ensuring national progress. He remarked that the PTI government would complete its tenure.