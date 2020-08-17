7 important appearances before NAB Lahore today

Ag INP

ISLAMABAD: Some seven important persons including politicians and government officers are likely to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore authorities on Monday (today).

The accused include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz’s cousin Mohsin Latif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) assembly members Ghazanfar Abbas Chhina and Malik Karamat, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui, ex-parliamentarian and union council 78 nazim Majid Zahoor and former councillor Ameer Gujjar, who have been directed to appear in the NAB Lahore offices on Aug 17.

Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui will appear before the NAB Lahore authorities for the third time on Monday (today).

NAB has summoned Hanif Abbasi at its Lahore office and also sent him a questionnaire comprising 20 queries. He has been summoned in a case relating to alleged corruption in Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

NAB has launched an investigation into allegations of corruption against Abbasi and former director general SBP Zulfiqar Ghumman.

The NAB notice reads: “The inquiry proceedings have revealed that you are in possession of information/ evidence whatsoever which relates to the commission of the said offence.

“You are advised that failing to comply with this notice may entail penal consequences as provided in Section 2 of the schedule of National Accountability Ordinance 1999.”

The NAB questionnaire asked Hanif Abbasi about his meeting with the then Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif on Jan 4, 2017 and the purpose of setting up a project management unit (PMU) in the SBP. NAB asked why he put pressure on the Punjab CM and other board members to form the PMU.

NAB asked about the competent authority of PMU and its legal status and asked as a chairman of the steering committee what powers did he [Hanif Abbasi] had at that time.

What was his role in the projects started under the PMU and why no action was taken against the authorities who did not complete projects on time? “Did you take any legal or departmental action against the incompetent authorities of the PMU or not,” NAB asked.

NAB asked what was the placement procedure for the sports board projects and if he [Abbasi] he ask about any project personally.

The anti-graft body asked if he visited the playground before the meeting held on Jan 7, 2017 and if he put pressure for initiating 66 projects at once and is he pointed out loss to the national exchequer because of initiating all the projects at the same time.

NAB also asked the PML-N leader why he did not review his decision when 98 out of 102 projects failed to meet the deadline in the PMU and why he chose Akram Subhan as project director.

NAB asked why he [Abbasi] gave advice on those posts which were cancelled earlier. NAB warned Abbasi to comply with the anti-graft body instructions; otherwise, action may be taken as per law.

PML-N leader and Maryam Nawaz’s cousin Mohsin Latif had been called by NAB Lahore on Aug 17 over endowment land scandal. Former CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, and officers of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and endowment have also been declared part of the inquiry.

Former principal secretary to Punjab CM Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui has been asked to fill in a questionnaire and submit it before the court.

Ex-parliamentarian and union council 78 nazim Majid Zahoor, and former councillor Ameer Gujjar have been summoned by NAB in an inquiry related to alleged corruption in giving land ownership rights to people at Katchi Abadi Shah Shams, GOR-I.