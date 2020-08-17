Pakistani missions fully supporting fire victim family in Spain: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday said that the Pakistani missions in Barcelona and Madrid in Spain were in contact with and extending all out support to the families hit by a fire incident in a building.

Three Pakistani nationals had died in Spanish city of Barcelona on Friday when fire broke out in the basement of a building which also left four others injured, according to media reports.

“We extend deep condolences to families of 3 Pakistanis Mazhar Saleem, Abu Sufyan & Sarfraz Ahmad who lost lives in a tragic fire incident in their (apartment) in Barcelona,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.