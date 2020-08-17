Experts to conduct forensic testing of Maryam’s car: Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday investigative and forensic experts had been hired to carry out testing of party vice president Maryam Nawaz's car after she accused police of firing tear-gas shells and pelting her car with stones, ahead of her visit to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Lahore offices the other day.

Maryam had been summoned to the NAB offices to respond in a case of alleged illegal transfer of government land, but was forced to turn back after police and the PML-N supporters engaged in violent clashes.

While Maryam blamed NAB and the police for resorting to violence, Punjab Police said the PML-N workers took the law into their hands.

Maryam had claimed the incident was "state-sponsored terrorism" but the anti-graft watchdog labelled it as unparalleled "hooliganism" by PML-N workers.

Speaking to Geo News via phone, Sanaullah said it seemed that shots were fired at the PML-N leader's car ahead of the NAB hearing, but that experts had been hired to conduct a forensic test.

"It seems as if bullets were fired at Maryam's car," said the former Punjab law minister. Investigative experts had already inspected Maryam's car, he said, adding that legal action would be taken against those found involved in the act.