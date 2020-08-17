Man kills brother

LAKKI MARWAT: A man allegedly stabbed to death his brother and injured another in the Tajori area here on Sunday, police said.

They said that one Zaidullah exchanged harsh words with his brothers over a domestic issue in Bakhmal Ahmedzai and stabbed his brothers, Abdul Majeed and Abdul Rasheed, leaving both of them injured. They said that Abdul Majeed, a schoolteacher, succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Civil Hospital Tajori while Abdul Rasheed, a college teacher in Rawalpindi, was admitted to the hospital.The police registered the case against the accused who fled the scene after committing the crime and started investigation.