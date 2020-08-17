Three boats confiscated in action against rafting

MANSEHRA: Three boats were confiscated during a joint operation against rafters in Kunhar River, said a press release.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports, Culture, Tourism Archaeology and Youth Affairs Department in a joint operation with the Kaghan Development Authority restricted rafting in Kunhar River. A press release issued said that the operation was launched as rafting was a dangerous sports and couldn’t be practised in Kunhar River where water flowed fast.

It said that operators were restricted from rafting in the river in Naran, which is the commercial hub of Kaghan valley, as it could put the lives of the rafters into danger. The press release said that the tourists were welcome to the Kaghan valley, but they could not be allowed to indulge in dangerous activities.

Following the joint operation, almost all the operators moved their boats out of the Kunhar River.