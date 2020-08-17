PTI blames ex-rulers for power tariff hike

MARDAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Zeeshan Khanzada on Sunday alleged that the previous government made expensive deals with power companies that caused increase in the prices of electricity.

Speaking at the Meet-the-Press programme at the Mardan Press Club, he said the PTI government was renegotiating the agreements with the power companies to bring down the electricity tariff. Member Provincial Assembly Abdus Salam Afridi was also present. He said that though the opposition criticised the smart lockdown policy of the government, it helped contain the spread of the coronavirus. Zeeshan Khanzada said the government wanted to protect the daily wagers and labourers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “The measures adopted by the government are now yielding positive results as the cases of the Covid-19 are on the decline,” he maintained. He added that PTI started long-term projects for the welfare of the people while the former rulers launched short-term projects. The government was taking steps to facilitate the youth in getting education, he said, adding that the scholarships for youth would be increased.