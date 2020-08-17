Webinar on Quaid’s Lessons for Youth

LAHORE:In connection with the Independence Day celebrations a webinar “Reshaping Pakistan’s Future: Lessons from the Leadership of Quaid-i-Azam for Youth’’ was held on Sunday. According to a press release, the webinar was jointly orgaised by Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan and Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

Addressing on the occasion, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi reiterated the importance of promotion of merit and understanding of religion and ethics in higher

education. He emphasised the role of teachers and their incentives and training.

Senator Walid Iqbal highlighted the close interaction between Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal highlighted the importance of individual’s participation in development and betterment of society.