‘Amendments to Sugar Factories Act won’t benefit farmers’

LAHORE:The Pakistan Kissan Movement has said the recent amendments to the Sugar Factories Control Act would not give favour to the farmers, except that mills would be brought under heavy penalties which are of no benefit to the farmers.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hanif Gujjar, secretary general, Pakistan Kissan Movement, said that farmers are getting good rates on sale of sugarcane to mills. If mills go into losses, how is it possible for the mills to give better rates to farmers, he said. Secondly, farmers are not happy to get payment through banks rather they are more interested in getting cash payment for their produce.

A cane purchase receipt (CPR) already contains weight and rate at which the cane is sold. “So we are not clear what the government intends to do with the fate of agriculture which is the backbone of our country’s economy,” he observed. Hanif Gujjar said that there should be a level-playing field for all stakeholders. He was of the view that sugarcane farmers are happy that last year they got good rates for their sugarcane due to the positive policies of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He said farmers are thankful to Chief Minister Punjab for his pro-farmers policies.