Zero-waste cleanliness operation launched

LAHORE:Following the directions and observations from the chief minister, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has launched a zero-waste cleanliness operation in the City.

LWMC and its international contractors deployed all possible resources in the field for effective cleanliness operation and successfully lifted more than 10,000 tonnes of solid waste from every nook and corner of the City. Meanwhile, show-cause notices were also issued for three officials of LWMC over their poor performance in the field. The LWMC MD said the department would continue such operation in the City on a daily basis.