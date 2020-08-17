Research study stresses need for quality education

LAHORE:The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) launched its research study titled, Lessons from the Nationalisation of Education in 1972, authored by Dr Tahir Kamran (Historian), Peter Jacob (Researcher) and a foreword written by Dr Yaqoob Khan Bangash (Historian).

The launch was performed by Rt Rev Irfan Jamil, Bishop of Lahore, and Dr Fr Bonnie Mendes, who congratulated the authors and complemented the book as an eye opening contribution on the issue while attention needs to be paid to the recommendations of the study in order to address the neglected issue of quality education in the country. The speakers at the launching seminar deliberated upon the topic. Ms Priscilla lall, a teacher at Kinnaird College Lahore, termed the research a useful contribution that all stakeholders could benefit from, specifically

educationists and policymakers.

Dr Tahir Kamran underlined that in post-colonial societies, education has always remained a tool for government but we cannot deny that Missionary schools were best model of educational institutions in Pakistan. Dr Yaqoob Khan Bangash lauded CSJ for bringing out this study which analyses Nationalisation and can be helpful in the on-going policy reviews in education sector.