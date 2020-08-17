close
Mon Aug 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2020

173 search operations conducted

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2020

LAHORE:Police conducted 173 search operations during this month and checked 17,754 people, 4,198 houses, 1,400 tenants, 19 hotels, 138 hostels, two bus stands, 21 factories and 93 shops. Police took action against 150 people and registered three FIRs in narcotics, two in illegal weapons, 62 in Tenant Acts violation cases and 83 were arrested in other crimes.

Latest News

More From Lahore