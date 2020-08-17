173 search operations conducted

LAHORE:Police conducted 173 search operations during this month and checked 17,754 people, 4,198 houses, 1,400 tenants, 19 hotels, 138 hostels, two bus stands, 21 factories and 93 shops. Police took action against 150 people and registered three FIRs in narcotics, two in illegal weapons, 62 in Tenant Acts violation cases and 83 were arrested in other crimes.