Session on children’s intellectual needs

LAHORE:The Little Art conducted an enlightening conversation session with veteran playwright, poet, renowned intellectual and educationist Asghar Nadeem Syed entitled ‘meeting the intellectual needs of our children’, the provision of local literature, children’s programming on television and offering of performing arts for children and young people in Pakistan.

On the intellectual needs of children, Asghar Nadeem said, “Why do we see children as a separate group from society? Children have complete personalities of their own. They have a gift of sensibility from Allah Almighty. It’s a different debate on whether they are able to express what’s in them or not.

They can feel and sense everything around them. Parents and society should understand the needs of children that is a basic good and positive environment.” Asghar Nadeem Syed on quality of literature state: “Children need aesthetics, so when something unaesthetic comes in their hands, they immediately reject it.

While the books are being printed, the literature in them itself isn’t appealing to children. It is difficult to reach to the psychology of children and creative literature workshops in Pakistan should have a proper approach in order to understand and create quality literature for them.”

Sharing a message on national identity, Asghar Nadeem Syed said: “Your national identity is there with you and is always going to benefit you, but at the same time that doesn’t mean that you limit yourself to that and shut your eyes to everything beyond.

There is talent, but it is not being portrayed properly. One should experience, access, influence and assimilate and express freely.” As a message to teachers and parents, Asghar Nadeem said, “Do not mold your children your way. Facilitate children, and inspire them, and the child will learn on their own.”

The thought provoking session was part of series of live talks hosted by Shoaib Iqbal, founder Little Art. The Live Talks brings painters, filmmakers, designers, performing artists, dancers, sculptors, calligraphers, photographers, writers and musicians to talk to parents, children and youth through a series of conversations on weekends.

The Little Art is a non–profit organisation working for promoting arts education and providing creative learning opportunities to children and young people in Pakistan.