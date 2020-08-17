Chohan says he had predicted PPP, PML-N to deceive Fazl

LAHORE:Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said he had said many months ago that the PML-N and PPP will deceive Maulana Fazlur Rehman and after being deceived he will sing whatever pain he received from them.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said today’s remarks of Maulana Fazlur Rehman against the PPP and PML-N are proof of his prediction. The minister said the PPP and PML-N may know that Maulana wanted to fill his pocket with the alliance with them. He said now Maulana Fazlur Rehman should repent on his sins sitting on prayer rug and taking rosary in his hands. The minister said the opposition wanted to get power through climbing one another necks, adding Asif Zardari’s statement against Shahbaz Sharif has ended their dream of alliance. Fayyaz Chohan said Pakistan is becoming politically and economically stable in the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.