Nine injured in firing over parking issue

LAHORE:Nine people including two women were injured in firing over a parking issue outside a marriage hall in North Cantonment here on Sunday.

Two marriage ceremonies were held in a marriage hall. A conflict over parking a car emerged between two parties. A member of a party, Abdul Rehman, allegedly started firing and injured nine people. Four among the injured have been identified as Zark Abbass, Ajmal, Anjum and Hussain Naqvi. They have been admitted to hospital. The area SHO and DSP reached the spot and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene and recorded statements of eye-witnesses. The accused fled the scene.

Crackdown: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in their crackdown on criminals seized 27 pistols, five rifles, two pump-actions, 33 magazines, 895 bullets and more than Rs34,000 in cash from outlaws. Dolphins Squad SP Rashid Hadayat while giving details of weekly performance of both the wings said Dolphins Squad and PRU recovered narcotics including 45 bottles of liquor, opium and charas from the criminals. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to all 223 calls received on helpline 15. Promoting Community Policing, Dolphins and PRU helped 76 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 3,370 vehicles, more than 144,000 motorbikes and 147,556 people. Around 222 bikes and 10 vehicles were impounded and 339 people were arrested in different police stations. Dolphin Squad and PRU arrested 166 criminals for violating One Wheeling, five in Aerial Firing, three in Firearms and another 19 people for violating Kite Flying Acts.