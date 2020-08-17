Uplift works for NA-129 areas approved: Aleem

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that each and every penny of the government funds will be utilised judiciously.

Chairing a meeting held with regard to the development works in NA-129 on Sunday, he said that development works for various areas of NA-129, PP-157 and PP-158 had been given approval. Aleem Khan said that in PP-158, major projects would be completed at a cost of Rs 100 million.

He said Rs 5.5 million had been approved for construction of Baja Line Road and work in this regard would be started soon. The senior minister said that development schemes worth over Rs 300 million for PP-157 were in the phase of approval, adding that development works would be carried out in Dharampura, Gondi Peer, Jinnah Park and Ahata Mool Chand. An additional grant of over Rs 400 million would help solve the problems of people of NA-129, he added.

Development schemes in Basti Saidan Shah, Mian Mir, Qasimpura and Shah Jamal have been completed, he said. Aleem Khan directed the Cantonment Board, Wasa and MCL to hold joint meeting to complete the development works according to the demands of the people besides ensuring quality of work.