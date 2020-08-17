Resolving public issues priority: Pervaiz

LAHORE:Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that resolving public issues and helping deserving people is priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q).

He was talking to PML-Q Punjab Vice-President Chaudhry Saleem Baryar who called on him at his residence in Lahore on Sunday and discussed the prevailing political situation in the country with him.

Saleem Baryar briefed Pervaiz Elahi on the situation regarding party affairs. Pervaiz Elahi appreciated the efforts of Saleem Baryar for the party. Issuing instructions regarding party affairs, he said the process of organising the party should be completed soon and the office-bearers and workers should be mobilised at the grassroots level. The acting Punjab governor said, “We have always given priority to solution to the public problems.” Pervaiz Elahi said the PML-Q distributed medicines and rations to deserving families during Ramazan and on the occasion of Eid. Supporting deserving people should be continued even after coronavirus epidemic, he stated.