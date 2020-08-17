District govt yet to decide reopening of Sunday bazaars

LAHORE:The district government is reluctant to re-open the weekly Sunday bazaars which were closed during to COVID-19 pandemic.

The officials at deputy commissioner office said that the reopening of the weekly makeshift markets was not discussed in any meeting while the officials at assistant commissioner office confirmed that they did not get any order in this regard.

The market committee officials said that they were waiting for the orders as they only had to issue the prices and deputed their staff in the weekly Sunday bazaars. They pointed out that despite the closure of weekly Sunday bazaars the market committee was regularly issuing the rate list for special bazaars established by the industry department in the different localities of the city. However, they admitted that the prices and quality of products were not ensured there as it was responsibility of the industry department and district management to ensure implementation of price list besides quality of the products.

This week prices of almost all essential vegetables were further increased alongside the overcharging and open violations of the rates list everywhere in the city. Further, the price of chicken was reduced to Rs92 to 100 per kg for live bird and for meat reached Rs145 per kg, while it sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg, and Rs200 to 250 per kg, respectively.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was fixed at Rs64 to 68 per kg, not sold, B-Grade at Rs558 per kg, also not available, and potato sugar-free fixed at Rs53 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, and potato stored gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, and it sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-grade at Rs73 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and C-grade Rs66 to 71 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 75 per kg.

The price of garlic local was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg but sold at Rs240 per kg. Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs25 per kg, to Rs430 to 440 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg.

Cucumber farm was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, cucumber local was increased by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Brinjal price was increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Spinach was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchini local was increased by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, also sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of lemon was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs66 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Ladyfinger was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Luffa was increased by 16 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Arum was reduced by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs73 to 76per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Capsicum price was gained by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs83 to 86 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. The price of pea was fixed at Rs180 to 185 per kg, not sold. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs110 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg not sold. Turnip was gained fixed at Rs37 to 39 per kg, not sold. Radish was fixed at Rs20 to 21 per kg, not sold. Beetroot was fixed at Rs30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Mangoes (unripe) were fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, not sold. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs45 to 95 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs150 to 180 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs107 to 112 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs65 to 70 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs47 to 52 per dozen, sold at Rs50 to 60 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Grape fruit was reduced by Rs4 per piece, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per piece, sold 30 to 35 per piece. Peach special was fixed at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs240 to 250 per kg, Peach was fixed at Rs90 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 150 per kg.

Plump was fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg. Apricot white was fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs240 to 300 per kg. Mangoes were fixed at Rs80 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 200 per kg. Cantaloupe (garma) was fixed at Rs52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Grapes Sunderkhani was fixed at Rs180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 280 per kg, Grapes gola was fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 80 per kg. Sweet Fruit was fixed at Rs90 to 95 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 200 per dozen.