JI stages rally against loadshedding, price spiral

PESHAWAR: The local chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday staged a rally to condemn the heavy loadshedding and rising price-hike.

The rally started from historic 17th century Mahabat Khan Masijd and marched through various bazaars of the city. The JI Peshawar chapter chief, Atiqur Rehman, and Youth Wing head, Siddiqur Rehman Paracha, led the protest. The protesters were carrying banners and placards which condemned the heavy loadshedding in the provincial metropolis and elsewhere in KP along with rising price hike. The speakers came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for the heavy power loadshedding which, they said, had made life miserable for the people in this hot weather. They also flayed the frequent tripping. The JI leaders criticised the price spiral and said the prices of the essential commodities such as wheat flour, sugar, etc, were getting out of the reach of the common people but the government was doing nothing to improve the situation.