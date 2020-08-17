Rally flays UAE’s decision to establish ties with Israel

KARAK: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) activists on Sunday staged a rally to condemn the United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to establish relations with and recognise Israel and demanded the Arab countries to revisit their decision.

The participants of the rally in the district headquarters resolved to fight for the freedom of Al-Quds till the last drop of their blood.

The rally, led by the provincial chief of the party Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, started from the Town Hall Karak and converged into a big public gathering at Saddam Chowk after passing through various localities of the city.

The participants chanted slogans against Israel and in favour of Palestinians.

Addressing the rally, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, JI district president Zahoor Khan and former district president Tasleem Iqbal stated that Al-Quds is a sacred place for all Muslims across the globe.

They demanded the Arab countries to revisit their decision of recognising Israel and paid tribute to the Palestinians for their just struggle against Israeli occupation.

The speakers also criticised the rulers for not representing the true sentiments of the Muslims.

They resolved that they were ready for all sort of sacrifices for the freedom of Al-Quds but would not bow to the Zionist forces.