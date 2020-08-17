Residents, motorists demand road reconstruction in Mohmand

GHALLANI: The local residents, passengers and commuters on Sunday urged the provincial government and district administration to take practical steps for the reconstruction of the dilapidated road from Ghallanai to Yakkaghund.

Transporters, passengers and local elders, including Zar Khan, Amjad Ali Shah, Sohail Nazir, Liaqat Khan and others told media persons that a portion of Peshawar-Bajaur road from Ghallanai to Yakkaghund was in a very bad condition and causing great hardships to people while travelling on this road.

They complained about the worst condition of the road and said that traffic got jammed in two or three points between Ghallanai to Yakkaghund as the vehicles cannot move smoothly due to deep ditches and bumps on the road. “Travelling on the dilapidated road has become a nightmare for the motorists. The recent spell of rain only made matters worse for the people travelling on the road in the area,” an elder said, adding that the broken and bumpy road was not repaired since long. He said that the road had now developed potholes and become a constant hazard for the drivers and passengers. “Will the government compensate us if our cars are damaged due to bad condition of road,” asked Malik Nasir, a resident of Yakkaghund. He said his car had developed faults because of potholes on the road. “It is difficult to spend money every month on your car.” He said that travelling on the road was time consuming besides it was not only posing a danger to motorists but also to pedestrians.