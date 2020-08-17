Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The journalist community on Sunday continued the protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release without further delay.

The protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans.

They condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who headed the largest media group of the country. Among the speakers were Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Ihtesham Toru, Qaisar

Khan, Gulzar Khan, and others.

They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman represented a credible media group of the country but had been under detention since March 12 on false charges. The speakers said the government was targeting and punishing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the Jang Group for not toeing the official line.

They said the arrest of the Jang Group chief was illegal and unconstitutional as had been clearly stated by the legal

experts.

The speakers said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were jointly pressuring and victimize opponents and the independent media. They said the NAB never acted against those involved in big financial scandals, including Bus Rapid Transit, Malam Jabba, Billion Tsunami Tree and those of sugar and flour but always showed selectivity in its actions. The speakers requested the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.