6 more die, 670 test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: At least six more people died of COVID-19 and another 670 tested positive for the virus during the past 24 hours. According to the data, released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday, COVID-19 tally in the country rose to 288,717 including 16,248 active cases and recoveries touching 266,301 mark in the last 24 hours. Some 1,308 indoor COVID patients were being treated in country’s 735 hospitals, having dedicated facilities for infected patients. There is no patient on ventilator in Balochistan and AJK, said the data. As many as 141 patients were on ventilators, out of a total of 1,920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19 patients across the country. Some 24,022 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday last. Of which, 9,774 were conducted in Sindh, 8,124 in Punjab, 1,876 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 2,873 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 978 in Balochistan, 223 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 165 tests were conducted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Aug 15 (Saturday). The Sindh province topped the tally of the virus cases with 125,904 positive, followed by Punjab with 95,391 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 35,153, ICT 15,378, Balochistan 12,224, GB 2,486 and AJK at the bottom with 2,181 virus cases so far. A total of 6,168 persons have so far died after contracting novel coronavirus in the country. Of which, 2,317 have passed away in Sindh province, 2,182 in Punjab, 1,238 in KP, 173 in ICT, 138 in Balochistan and 60 each in GB and AJK. According to the NCOC, 2,277,153 tests have so far been conducted in the country.