APC drama flopped before being staged: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have no agenda and regretfully added that opposition leaders made a futile attempt of doing political point scoring on a national challenge like COVID-19 pandemic. Buzdar remarked that the drama of holding APC had flopped before being staged.