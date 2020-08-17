close
Mon Aug 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2020

APC drama flopped before being staged: Buzdar

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have no agenda and regretfully added that opposition leaders made a futile attempt of doing political point scoring on a national challenge like COVID-19 pandemic. Buzdar remarked that the drama of holding APC had flopped before being staged.

Latest News

More From Top Story