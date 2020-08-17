Saving Karachi: Centre, Sindh join hands

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The federal and Sindh governments on Sunday formed a committee comprising representatives of the PPP, PTI and MQM, the city’s three main stakeholders. The committee will address the city’s civic issues.

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting was held in Islamabad, which was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister Asad Umar and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar. Sources said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal was also present in the meeting.

The particpants reportedly discussed the massive civic issues of the city compounded by recent rains and decided on working together to resolve the issues, which are affecting the daily lives of the residents of the city.

The provincial government spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab, claimed the committee would comprise PTI federal ministers Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi, Federal IT and Telecom Minister Aminul Haque of the MQM besides Sindh chief minister and provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani. “The committee will see that development work is carried out smoothly in the city and remove obstacles in this regard."

The Sindh minister made the claim that the PPP's Sindh government was always willing to work with others for improvement in the province, saying that problems could be resolved if both the governments worked together.

Later, in a video message, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah welcomed the approach of the three parties to work together, boasting that Sindh, including Karachi, had made record progress under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Nasir said the PPP Chairman Bilawal had inaugurated development projects worth "billions of rupees, not seen in any other province of the country."

He claimed the PPP government will welcome any individual or party willing to work for Karachi's progress and said the Sindh government had welcomed the federal government and the NDMA’s initiative when it came to cleaning the city’s drains.

He added in his message: "The alliance of the three parties will not please the enemies of Karachi.”

There have been reports in recent days that after the failure of the Sindh government to tackle Karachi's worsening situation, the federal government was considering several legal and constitutional constitutional options for the city. The possible step were opposed by the PPP government in Sindh.

According to Arab News, which quoted Aminul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, "A meeting of the three parties was held in Islamabad and a follow up huddle almost with similar participation was held in Karachi on Saturday."

He said pending issues like the K-IV water project, lifting of daily garbage, cleanliness of the drains, road insfrastrucre and local governments were expected to be resolved. "We are hopeful that this initiative will help resolve the issues of Karachi."

Zia Ur Rehman adds from Karachi: Separately, a MQM-P senior leader, requesting anonymity, told The News that against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s recent remarks about the failure of the Sindh government in resolving the city's issues and interference of the powers that be, the meeting between the PPP, PTI and the MQM-P was organised to jointly consider the major issues the city face.

“The formation of the committee is the second step and representation from all the three paries would be included in it,” he said.

He said that MQM-P mayor’s tenure has been ending at the end of the ongoing month.

On the other hand, PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sherzaman said that the federal government had provided another opportunity to the PPP’s provincial government to resolve Karachi’s civic issues.

“If it fails, the federal government will use whatever option necessary for the interest of the people," Zaman warned.

The Grand Democratic Alliance, a coalition partner of the PTI in the Centre, has shown its concerns over the reports of the formation of the committee for resolving the city’s issues.

“The alliance of the provincial government and the Karachi municipality seems to be part of the plan to open a front against the Supreme Court that has scolded both layers of the government for their failure in resolving the city’s civic issues,” said the GDA spokesperson Sardar Abdul Rahim.

He said the PPP’s provincial government and mayor Karachi were unsuccessfully trying to fool the people. Sardar Abdul Rahim said the PPP-led Sindh government has continuously been looting the province for the last 12 years and suddenly it had awakened and started thinking about the Karachiites.

Secretary General Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Sindh Maulana Khalid Mehmood Soomro said on Sunday Karachi was handed over to the Federation under the Sindhi Ajrak facemask, while the people knew the conspiracy behind all.

Soomro strongly condemned the alleged handing over of Karachi to the core committee, saying it was a compromise on Sindh’s autonomy and integrity. He said the PPP led-Sindh government had completely failed to maintain its writ in the province and had now signed the sale-deed of Karachi under immense pressure. He appealed to the people of Sindh to be vigilant and said he will devise a line of action after consultations with other political, religious and Sindhi nationalist parties.