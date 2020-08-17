Youth burnt alive over minor issue

GUJRANWALA: A youth was burnt by four accused over a minor issue at Rahwali on Sunday. Reportedly, Afzaal quarreled with accused Irfan over a minor issue. Later, Irfan, Munawar and their two accomplices caught Afzaal and allegedly burnt him. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Cantt police have registered a case and started investigation.

CASES FOR DOING WHEELIE: The traffic police registered 30 cases on the charge of doing wheelie on August 14 here. The police also impounded 350 motorcycles and rickshaws on the day. CTO Asif Siddiq told that the campaign was being monitored by the special squads of traffic officials deputed on the roads. He said that the traffic police officials were directed to keep a vigilant eye on the wheelie doers.

BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a man was found from Emenabad on Sunday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police have sent the body to a hospital for autopsy.