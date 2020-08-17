Gilani for interreligious cooperation across globe

MULTAN: Senior PPP leader and former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has urged the civil society for peace, reconciliation, mutual prosperity and interreligious cooperation across the globe.

Speaking at the European One Million Rally of Hope, the Universal Peace Federations online virtual summit, Gilani said that we had the opportunity to begin a journey of founding a world based on brotherhood and mutual respect.

He said that the official theme of the world summit was ‘One Million Rally of Hope for the Realization of a Heavenly Unified World of Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity, and Universal Values’. UPF co-founder Dr Hak Ja Han offered keynote message.