Urs of Baba Farid begins

PAKPATTAN: The 778th Urs celebrations of Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) started here on Sunday. The shrine’s caretaker Dewan Modood Masood Chishti opened the Urs celebrations. The Urs began with special prayers for the safety and security of the country, end to the COVID-19 and for independence of Indian occupied Kashmir. It was decided that devotees from other cities would not be encouraged to attend the Urs due to coronavirus. It was also decided that the Bahishti Darwaza of the shrine would be opened only for two nights instead of traditional five nights. The police department had made special arrangements to provide foolproof security during the Urs celebrations.

ANTI-POLIO DRIVE: DC Ahmad Kamal has asked the people to allow polio teams to administer anti-polio drops to their children during a campaign here. He was addressing a meeting here on Sunday. Health CEO Dr Athar Iqbal told that 353,860 children would be given anti-polio vaccination by the anti-polio teams in the district.

POWER OUTAGES: People are facing problems due to unscheduled power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power outages continued in various localities of the city caused problems for the residents. The long hours power shutdown also caused water shortage in various areas. The power outages also halted business activities in the city. The people have demanded the authorities look into the matter and take steps to resolve the issue.

LOW GAS PRESSURE: People have shown concern over low gas pressure in their areas.Talking to reporters, the people said that they were facing problems as they could not cook food in their homes and were forced to buy food from bazaars.