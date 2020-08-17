close
Mon Aug 17, 2020
AFP
August 17, 2020

Trump’s younger brother dies

World

AFP
August 17, 2020

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump´s younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness, the US president said in a statement mourning his loss. “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in a White House statement.

