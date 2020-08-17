Latest News
Mon August 17, 2020
CN
Mon Aug 17, 2020
Advertisement
August 17, 2020
Karachi
Karachi
August 17, 2020
India's Coronavirus Death Tolls Crosses 50,000
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’ Trailer Becomes Most Disliked YouTube Video In India
Meghan Markle’s Ties With Ivanka Trump Concealed From New Book To ‘protect New Mission’
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern Postpones Election After Virus Resurgence
Japan Record's Worst Contraction Of 7.8% In April-June
'Ellen DeGeneres Fakes Kindness, Makes Audience Follow Absurd Rules', Says Guest
Engin Altan Duzyatan Aka Ertugrul Celebrates Daughter's Birthday With Wife Neslisah
Cody Simpson Might Get Another Chance At Miley Cyrus’s Heart?
Jeffrey Epstein’s Ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell ‘made Princess Diana Cry’
Ayeza Khan Thanks Fans For 'love And Wishes' On Sixth Wedding Anniversary
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves In Skintight Spaghetti Strap Bodysuit
JI terms UAE-Israel peace agreement a tragedy
Suspect arrested with 18 kilograms of hashish
ICCBS condemns allegations in connection with PhD student’s suicide
‘Urdu as medium of instruction can help national development’
Residents of District Malir deprived of gas after line bursts in Moinabad
COVID-19 kills another five, infects 278 more in Sindh
Gulshan-e-Hadeed woman’s murder-suicide case turned on its head
Three drown as citizens flock to beaches after lockdown
Ali Zaidi assures protesters a committee for Shia missing persons will meet on Thursday
Sindh denies formation of committee by Centre for Karachi’s uplift work
PPP to hold protest in every district of Sindh against feared move of Centre to assume Karachi’s control
JI to stage demos in Sindh today against UAE-Israel accord
People’s Square, underground parking inaugurated in downtown
Chinese national injured in knife attack
Four more die of COVID-19, another 272 infected
PTI asks Sindh cabinet to resign after CJP’s remarks