JI terms UAE-Israel peace agreement a tragedy

A large number of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers gathered outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday to condemn a recent deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to normalise their bilateral relations and open embassies in each other's territories.

Terming the deal a big blow to the Muslim unity that backstabbed Palestinians, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on the occasion that the UAE should review the agreement with Israel.

“Neither the UAE nor any other country had the right to accept the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian land in the name of peace,” he said. He maintained that United States President Donald Trump must remember that Muslim Ummah and Palestinians would never give up their struggle for the Palestinian cause.

He said 220 million people of Pakistan and the Muslim world had rejected the diplomatic ties between the Israel and UAE.

According to Mujahid Channa, the JI Sindh secretary information, the party also organised similar protests in other areas of the provinces, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Thatta, Kashmore, Sanghar, Larkana and Tharparkar, to denounce the UAE-Israel deal. JI leaders said the diplomatic ties between the UAE and Israel were a tragedy for all the Muslims around the world, especially the Arabs.