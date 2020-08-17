Suspect arrested with 18 kilograms of hashish

During their operation against drug peddlers, the excise police arrested a suspect with 18 kilograms of hashish. However, another suspect managed to escape during the raid.

The spokesman for the Government of Sindh’s Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department said the police also impounded a motorbike. Led by Deputy Director Dawood Kolachi, the police conducted the operation in Keamari Town’s Sikandarabad neighbourhood.

They arrested a suspect named Muhammad Usman and found 18 kilograms of hashish on him. A motorbike was also impounded. However, another suspect managed to escape. A case has been registered against Usman.

Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Excise Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui congratulated the police team for their operation. They hoped the department’s officials would continue to crack down on drug dealers.

10 more held

During their targeted operation, the Sindh Rangers arrested 10 suspects. The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the soldiers conducted raids in the Baghdadi, Sharea Faisal, Chakiwara and Solider Bazaar areas, from where they arrested seven suspects for car lifting, robbery and street crime cases.

Three others were arrested in raids carried out in the Kalri and Iqbal Market areas. They are suspected of operating drug dens. Weapons, looted items and narcotics were also recovered from the suspects, who were later handed over to the police for further action.