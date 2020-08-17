Residents of District Malir deprived of gas after line bursts in Moinabad

The Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) main pipeline burst in the Moinabad area of District Malir on Sunday morning allegedly during a cleaning activity.

According to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Spokesperson Almas, the cleaning activity in the area was not being carried out by the board but by a welfare organisation, Jafria Disaster Cell (JDC) Welfare Organisation.

On the contrary, JDC’s Oun Abbas told The News that the line had already broken and the people in the area were receiving thin supply of gas. He claimed that during the cleaning activity, when garbage was removed, the broken line emerged.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued by the gas utility said that the pipeline had been severely damaged. In order to prevent any untoward incident, the SSGC said the supply of gas was suspended from the main pipeline to the city.

“Due to the damage in an eight-inch diameter pipeline, the supply of gas to Moinabad, Malir, Model Colony and adjoining areas was suspended,” the statement read. A team of the SSGC reached the spot and started the repair work. The team assured the residents of the area that the repair work would be completed by 7pm.

Residents of Baldia Quaid Colony, in the meantime, complained of having not received gas for two weeks. The gas supply, according to the residents, had been suspended since rainwater entered inside the gas lines.

The other affected areas are Kazimabad Colony, Railway Society, Tariq Bin Ziad Colony, Saoodabad, Gulshan-e-Zia, Tauheed Colony, Raees Amrohi Colony and adjoining areas. Due to low pressure in gas supply, residents as well as hotels and kiosks are facing problems in cooking.

In a video statement issued by Abbas, he said that in their second phase of ‘Ab Hoga Saaf Karachi [now Karachi will be cleaned]’ campaign, different areas of District Malir, including Kala Board, would be cleaned. He said heavy machineries will be deployed in different areas for the purpose.