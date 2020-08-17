COVID-19 kills another five, infects 278 more in Sindh

Five more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 278 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,322 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 9,044 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 278 people, or 3.1 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 891,530 tests, which have resulted in 126,182 positive cases, which means that 14.2 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 continues to stand at 1.8 per cent. He said that 4,288 patients are currently under treatment: 3,888 in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 392 at hospitals, while 216 patients are in critical condition, of whom 34 are on life support.

He added that 147 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 119,572, which shows a 94.8 per cent recovery rate. The CM said that out of the 278 fresh cases of Sindh, 144 (or 52 per cent) have been reported in Karachi: 57 new patients belong to District South, 28 to District East, 23 to District Central, 15 to District West, 13 to District Korangi and eight to District Malir.

Sujawal has reported 12 new cases, Matiari 11, Khairpur and Umerkot 10 each, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar nine each, Hyderabad seven, Sukkur and Thatta six each, Jacobabad, Badin and Kambar five each, Larkana and Sanghar four each, Jamshoro, Tando Mohammad Khan and Mirpurkhas three each, and Ghotki and Naushehroferoze two each, he added.