Gulshan-e-Hadeed woman’s murder-suicide case turned on its head

A woman and her three minor children were found dead at a house in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed neighbourhood on August 11. Police initially suspected the incident to be a murder-suicide, but on Sunday they turned the case on its head by arresting the husband for his possible involvement in the alleged quadruple murder.

Police registered FIR No. 396/20 under Section 302/34 against the husband at the Steel Town police station. “The case had been suspicious from day one,” District Malir police chief SSP Irfan Bahadur told The News.

“The police officials investigating the case connected the dots and finally revealed that it was not an incident of murder-suicide but that of quadruple murder.” SSP Bahadur said that although the police are certain that the August 11 incident was that of quadruple murder and have arrested the husband, namely Abid Ali, in connection with the case, nothing could be said with certainty about his involvement in the murders because the investigation is still in the preliminary stage. “The police suspect his involvement in the murders, but the investigation is still under way, and the man is yet to take responsibility for the incident.”

The bodies of the suspect’s wife and their three children were found at their house in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed neighbourhood, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Steel Town police station.

On the basis of the husband’s and his relatives’ statements, the police had initially told the media that the woman had committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan after murdering her three children by poisoning them apparently over a family dispute.

Police said they had found Asma’s body hanging from the ceiling fan while the bodies of eight-year-old Javeria, five-year-old Alisha and three-year-old Baqir were found on the bed. Asma and her husband Ali, a bank officer, used to fight with each other frequently. The suspect said that at the time of the alleged murder-suicide he was out of the city and found the bodies on returning home.

The husband had earlier told the police that he often got into arguments with his wife. He said he had not had any contact with her since he left the house on August 7. The bodies are believed to be around three or four days old.

The funeral prayers of the deceased were offered at a mosque near their residence and it was attended by a large number of people. They were buried at the Steel Town graveyard.