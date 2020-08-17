Three drown as citizens flock to beaches after lockdown

A 20-year-old man drowned while attempting to save her sister from drowning in the sea on Sunday. Both of them, unfortunately, lost their lives.

Police said 16-year-old Maria, daughter of Qamaruddin, was with her family for a picnic at the Hawkesbay beach when she drowned in the sea. When her brother, Omair, tried to rescue her, he too lost his life.

Police said lifeguards took out the bodies that were moved to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The bodies were later handed over to the family. Police said Omair was studying associate engineering and Maria was a tenth grader. They were residents of the Korangi area.

Despite a ban on bathing at sea, a large number of Karachiities showed up at the Hawkesbay beach on the first Sunday after the end of lockdown regime. Separately, 18-year-old Hamza, son of Younus, drowned at the Sandspit beach. He is, however, yet to be found.

Police said the teenager was resident of Baldia Town and he went to the beach for a picnic with his friends and family members. Police said the search and rescue operation that was stopped at sunset would be resumed by the rescuers the next morning (today).

Road accidents

A police official died and four others, including a woman and her son, were injured in separate road accidents in parts of the city on Sunday. A police constable, 30-year-old Niaz Rustam, was killed when a speedy trailer ran over his motorcycle in the Zamanabad area within the limits of the Landhi police station. He died on the spot.

Following the accident, police and rescuers reached the scene and rushed the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. According to SHO Gulzar Tunio, the deceased cop was posted at the Police Helpline 15. The officer said that the accident took place when he was on his way to duty from his home, adding that police had arrested the trailer driver and impounded the trailer.

Rustam was a resident of Mansehra Colony in Landhi. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way. Separately, a woman and her son were injured when their motorcycle fell on a road near the Natha Khan Flyover on Sharea Faisal. They were taken to JPMC for medical treatment.

Two more people were injured when a trailer overturned near Water Pump Chowrangi within the Jauharabad police remits. The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the trailer hit the boundary wall of a flyover due to high speed which also caused traffic jam in the area. It was later removed with the help of heavy machinery.