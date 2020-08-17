Ali Zaidi assures protesters a committee for Shia missing persons will meet on Thursday

The Joint Action Committee for Shia Missing Persons on Sunday organised a protest demonstration at the Governor House’s central gate, demanding an end to ‘enforced disappearance of innocent members’ of their community.

In order to stop the protesters from reaching the Governor House, police baton-charged them, as a result of which several protesters were slightly injured. Despite the baton-charge, the protesters succeeded in reaching the gate.

Police, however, said that no arrests were made. Allama Baqar Abbas Zaidi, a leader of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, spoke to the protesters and expressed grave concerns over the prolonged disappearance of their relatives. He urged the government to ensure the release of the missing persons or their production in court if they had violated any law.

“The governor is a representative of the federal government and therefore we are protesting outside the Governor House,” said Zaidi. He also condemned police’s baton-charge and torture on the protesters, particularly women and children, and said the affected families and their supporters demanded an immediate release of the illegally-detained members of the Shia community.

He recalled that they had been asking the authorities to produce these detainees in court if there were any formal charges filed against them. Later, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi met the leaders of the Shia protesters and listened to their demands. He assured them that a committee that had been formed by the federal government to address their grievances would start its meetings from Thursday onwards.