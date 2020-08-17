Report on rain damages to IIAP sought

Islamabad: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Sunday took strong note of the damage caused by recent rains at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), seeking a comprehensive report and permanent solution of the issue within three days from the quarters concerned.

The August-14 wee hours, heavy thunderstorm, lashed the airport with 56 mm rain in less than 90 minutes, which was accompanied by 37-knot winds. “The thunderstorm ended just before 04:00 a.m.,” an Aviation Division news release said.

As a result, heavy leakage of water occurred at various points of the airport including Concourse halls, Domestic arrival lounge, CIP lounges and the International departures area.

Furthermore, numerous pieces of false ceiling also dropped down at some locations. The Director General (DG) PCAA has issued directives for a comprehensive report along with a permanent solution within three days. According to the Airport Manager and his maintenance staff, heavy leakage occurred due to torrential rain that resulted in over flowing of drains at the rooftop of the passenger terminal building.