Another 34 test positive for COVID-19 in twin cities

Rawalpindi : After report of only six patients positive for COVID-19 in a day from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday, the number of confirmed patients reported in last 24 hours from the region has jumped to 34 taking total number of patients so far reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawal­pindi district to 21,327.

The virus did not claim any life in ICT or Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours though a total of 452 patients have already lost their lives in the region due to the disease.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that in last 24 hours, another 32 patients have been tested positive from ICT where the number of active cases of the disease is still 2,073 though a total of 13,132 confirmed patients have already recovered from coronavirus illness in the federal capital. To date, as many as 15,378 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 173 have died of the disease.

From Rawalpindi district, however, only two more patients have been tested positive for the illness in last 24 hours taking tally to 5,949. To date, the virus has claimed a total of 279 lives in the district while 5,608 patients have already achieved complete cure, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

He said only nine confirmed patients of the disease have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in the district while some 53 confirmed patients have been in home isolation. As many as 180 suspects of the illness have been under home quarantine while 10,618 persons have already been relieved after completion of quarantine period, he said.