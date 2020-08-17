HK leader returns UK fellowship

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader says she has "returned" her honorary fellowship to a Cambridge college after a row over whether the finance hub’s academic freedoms are being suppressed as authorities crack down on pro-democracy opponents.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she was cutting ties with Cambridge’s Wolfson College after it began looking into the state of academic liberty in Hong Kong. Lam said she was "deeply disappointed by the college smearing a person on the basis of hearsay instead of facts".