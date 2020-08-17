Believe Me wins Azadi, JF Thunder claims Independence Day titles

LAHORE: Believe Me came up front of all with an upset to lift the Azadi Cup while JF Thunder jumped forward from his expected place to win the Independence Day Cup here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Khadim, a four years aged pony, was favourite for the Azadi Cup but it even did not pose a challenge to Believe Me.

JF Thunder was seen taking second place but it galloped over everyone and won the race.

The day began with win for Classic Lady in the first race. Its closest competitor was Shining Arrow that took the place and Pyari Guria finished third. This was the maiden run of six horses and the top three winners went into the record books.

The second class-VII and division-V race with a field of 12 horses had upset on all the three positions. Nice Moon glorified the field with a win while Khizar Princess was second and Days Gone was third. In this race the contenders for top the honour were Black Storm, Baa Aytbar and Golden Pound.

Piyari Malangni which was on fluke in the third race of class-VII and division-IV surprised everyone by pushing the favourite Anibal aside. The winning horse came from behind to overtake the favouirte that came second.

The Azadi Cup was fourth race of the day and here a surprise was witnessed when Believe Me ignited the course with its gusty run. In this race Khadim was favourite but it came nowhere near even Sea Horse, which returned second.

In the Independence Day Cup, which was fifth race in the line-up, JF Thunder claimed the top spot although it was believed to be taking a place. Even the second place was taken by a fluker Madhuri Dixit while the race favourite Princess Anabia finished third.

In the final race of the day, which was a Fair Magic Plate of class-VII and division-III race, Jan-e-Fida surprised everyone on the course with its stylish stride when Rashk-e-Qamar was favourite.