Ruthless Bayern must build on Barcelona rout, says Boateng

LISBON: Jerome Boateng on Sunday praised the form of “world-class” Alphonso Davies and said treble-chasing Bayern Munich must stay focused in the wake of their Champions League demolition of Barcelona when they play Lyon in the semi-finals.

“I don’t know whether the others read the papers, I certainly don’t much, but we know that it is already behind us,” Boateng said of Bayern’s stunning 8-2 hammering of Barcelona in Friday’s quarter-final.

“It’s clear that a result like that doesn’t happen every day, but it doesn’t count for anything from now on,” he added. “Now we really want to reach the final.”

Thomas Mueller and substitute Philippe Coutinho both scored two goals each as Bayern crushed Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, marking the Germans as favourites to win next Sunday’s final.

As Bayern sent records tumbling, Boateng singled out the dazzling run of left-back Davies, who sliced through the defence to set up Joshua Kimmich to score Bayern’s fifth goal against Barcelona.